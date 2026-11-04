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Home / United States / Democrats flip US House in midterm shock as key voter blocs abandon GOP over Iran war and tariffs

Democrats flip US House in midterm shock as key voter blocs abandon GOP over Iran war and tariffs

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Democrats are projected to control the House of Representatives in the next Congress, marking a profound political realignment as voters deliver a sharp rebuke to the ruling party amid rising economic anxiety.

According to the Fox News Voter Poll, four key demographic groups- young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters- shifted away from the Grand Old Party in large numbers, turning against Republicans while placing blame on the Iran war and tariffs.

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This profound electoral shift has enabled Democrats to secure victories not just in tightly contested seats, but across several traditionally red districts as well. While the exact scale of the incoming Democratic majority remains to be fully determined, the party is expected to capture dozens of seats.

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With Republicans previously holding a razor-thin advantage, Democrats required a net gain of just three seats to reach the 218 threshold and seize control of the 435-member chamber for the first time in four years.

A Democratic takeover of the House in January is poised to dramatically alter the balance of power in Washington, even if Republicans retain their Senate majority in the midterm elections.

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Such a majority could substantially elevate congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump and his administration through intensive committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas, while simultaneously blocking the passage of Republican legislative priorities and forcing intense negotiations over federal spending.

Furthermore, the reconquest of the chamber positions current Minority Leader Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to become the first African American Speaker of the House, succeeding Republican Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

As the political landscape shifts following these midterm polls, US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he would accept the election results and remained prepared to work alongside Democrats.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results... We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he said in an interview with the publication.

Earlier, President Trump sought to distance himself from the electoral fallout as Republicans faced a broad wave, with Democrats projected to flip the House and register major gains in the Senate. Posting on Truth Social, he claimed that he was not on the ballot and that a landslide victory would have otherwise ensued, noting that he had previously urged voters during the campaign to treat the contest as if he were running.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," President Trump posted on Truth Social.

US networks projected that Democrats would capture enough House seats to retake control of the chamber early next year, effectively halting President Trump's legislative agenda and ushering in a gamut of investigations into his administration and business ventures during his final two years in the White House.

Echoing these projections, CNN reported that Democrats were expected to win control of the lower chamber, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and setting the stage for an expanded oversight agenda. Additionally, NBC News projected a Democratic majority of at least 244 seats in the House.

Demonstrating the broader electoral tremors, a striking result emerged from South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of the late longtime senator Lindsey Graham.

"South Carolina, you have shown the nation, in an era of partisan divides, of vitriol and name-calling, in a politics dominated by billionaires, special interests, and insiders in Washington, that we will not bow down. We will not back down. And we will chart our own course," Andrews said following her victory.

Ultimately, Democratic control of the House will guarantee subpoena and investigative powers for the party, defining the closing chapter of President Trump's time in office. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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