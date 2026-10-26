Democrats projected to win 229 House seats as economic concerns weigh on voters: CBS News polls

Washington DC [US], October 26 (ANI): Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the US House of Representatives as persistent concerns over inflation and the economy shape voter preferences ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, although many Americans remain unconvinced that either party has a clear plan to improve their financial situation, according to a CBS News poll published on Sunday.

According to CBS News, its House model estimate puts Democrats on course for a majority, with the potential outcome extending into the 230s. Republicans, however, retain a narrow path to holding the majority. The Democratic lead has remained steady in recent weeks but has not expanded, with the report noting that there is no growing electoral wave at present.

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The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,355 US adults between October 21 and 23. The margin of error was 2.6 percentage points for the overall sample, 2.9 points for registered voters and 3 points for likely voters.

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CBS News characterised the election as an "avoidance" contest, with voters on both sides more motivated by preventing the opposing party from gaining power than by the policies their preferred party would introduce.

Economic concerns remain central to the contest. More voters believe gas prices would rise if Republicans win than if Democrats prevail, although few expect prices to fall regardless of which party takes control of Congress.

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The report also found that most voters do not expect to be financially better off under either party. However, relatively more believe they would fare better under Democrats. Voters who consider inflation a very important issue, as well as those who say rising prices have caused financial hardship, tend to support Democrats.

Overall assessments of the US economy remain negative, with ratings dipping to levels last seen in the previous spring, according to CBS News. Most likely voters also believe President Donald Trump's policies are making them financially worse off.

The poll highlighted Trump's influence on voting intentions. More than seven in 10 voters supporting Democrats said their congressional vote was intended to oppose Trump. Most Republican supporters, meanwhile, said their vote was intended to support the president, although this motivation was less prevalent than opposition to him among Democratic voters.

Despite the Democratic advantage, the survey found that neither party is perceived by a majority of voters as having a clear plan if it wins control of Congress.

Around four in 10 Democratic voters said they did not believe their party had a clear plan, with opposition to Trump serving as their principal motivation. On the Republican side, around four in 10 voters said their choice was not about the president. These voters were less likely to identify as MAGA Republicans and tended to express somewhat, rather than strong, approval of Trump, while largely maintaining unfavourable views of the Democratic Party.

Turnout could prove decisive, CBS News reported. More Democratic voters said they were certain to vote or had already voted early. However, voters who said they would "probably" or "maybe" vote tended to be more Republican, leaving open the possibility that greater Republican turnout could change the current electoral picture.

Government corruption also featured prominently in voters' concerns. Most respondents believed corruption would increase if Republicans retained control of Congress, while large majorities of both Democratic and Republican supporters considered corruption an important factor in their voting decisions.

The survey further found that voters increasingly viewed a victory by the opposing party as a threat to their way of life. Democratic voters tended to view a Republican victory as a threat, while MAGA Republicans were more likely than non-MAGA Republicans to regard a Democratic victory in similar terms.

Immigration remained another point of political division. Approximately one-third of voters believed the Democratic Party prioritised the interests of recent immigrants over those of US citizens, and voters holding this view backed Republicans in large numbers. Another third believed Democrats prioritised both groups and tended to support the party.

On transgender issues, Republicans led Democrats among voters who considered the issue a major factor in their voting decisions, the report said.

The poll also examined Trump's campaign appearances, finding that most MAGA Republicans said seeing him campaign for political candidates made them more likely to vote Republican. Such appearances, however, did not have the same motivating effect on many non-MAGA Republicans.

On election administration, most voters expressed at least some confidence in their local and county election officials' ability to determine voter eligibility and count ballots accurately. Most also expressed confidence that their own votes would be recorded and counted correctly, with Democrats more likely than Republicans to express strong confidence on both measures.

Republicans were considerably more likely to believe that non-citizens illegally vote in federal elections, according to CBS News.

The CBS News House model combines survey findings with past voting patterns, district-level characteristics, demographics and historical trends to estimate the distribution of seats. The outlet cautioned that the projections are subject to statistical error and may change as additional data become available.

With the Democratic lead holding but not widening, the report suggests that economic dissatisfaction remains an important factor in the congressional contest, while turnout and voters' competing motivations could influence the outcome. (ANI)

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