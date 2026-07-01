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Home / United States / "Denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well," claims Trump despite Iran's non-participation in high-level talks

"Denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well," claims Trump despite Iran's non-participation in high-level talks

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that the "denuclearisation" of Iran was going "well", expressing optimism about the diplomatic process with the Islamic Republic despite the absence of Iran from direct high-level negotiations involving senior US officials in Qatar.

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Speaking to reporters as he departs for North Dakota to visit the newly built Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump said discussions on Iran's nuclear programme had progressed positively following recent military action on the Islamic Republic over strikes on transiting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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"As far as things are going, the denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings, and we'll see. We hit them very hard for three nights. But we're getting along very well. So I call it denuclearisation. It's all taking place. It's all going well," Trump said.

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The US President also asserted that Iran had changed its position following the recent strikes.

"They've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. They're fine. We're going to get it. It's the denuclearisation of Iran," he said.

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Reiterating Washington's longstanding position on Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Trump said Iran would not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, all of this stuff that we look at, all of these things that we do, the country has never had activity like it's got right now," he said.

Trump's remarks come even as Iranian officials have not participated in direct high-level talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

According to CNN, US and Iranian officials are instead holding indirect, lower-level technical talks in Doha through Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

CNN also reported, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the discussions, that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Qatar's Prime Minister in Doha on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the indirect negotiations, though neither is participating in the talks themselves. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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