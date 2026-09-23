New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Development partnership and energy cooperation were among the key areas discussed as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said that the two sides followed up on bilateral developments since their previous meeting in New Delhi in June, with particular attention to progress in development partnership and energy cooperation.

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"Pleased to meet FM Shisir Khanal of Nepal #UNHighLevelWeek. Followed up on bilateral developments since our last meeting in Delhi in June this year, including progress in development partnership and energy cooperation," the post read.

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The Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations said Khanal expressed appreciation to India for its solidarity and immediate critical assistance following the recent catastrophic floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi and Trishuli River basins last month.

"Hon. Foreign Minister Mr. Shisir Khanal met with H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of UNGA81 in New York today. Hon. Minister expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and people of India for their solidarity and immediate critical support, following the recent catastrophic floods in Nepal. The two Ministers exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest underscoring the need to further strengthen the close and longstanding ties between Nepal and India," the mission said in a post on X.

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India's relief assistance to Nepal began on August 26, when the flood hit the Himalayan nation with the first relief aircraft arriving with 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

India subsequently continued its relief efforts, with nine dedicated aircraft deployed from August 26 to transport relief inventory, equipment and specialist personnel to Nepal. The ninth aircraft carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies landed in Nepal.

The Jaishankar-Khanal meeting took place as the External Affairs Minister continued a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements during the UNGA high-level week.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Uganda's Foreign Minister Adonia Ayebare, describing it as a cordial first meeting and discussing areas including development partnership, capacity building, defence training and agriculture.

"A cordial first meeting with Uganda FM Adonia Ayebare. Congratulated him on assuming this responsibility. Agreed to cooperate closely to strengthen our bilateral relations, focusing on development partnership, capacity building, defence training and agriculture. Appreciate our close multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

Jaishankar also chaired a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends during UNGA81, where participants discussed challenges including rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions, pressure on supply chains and trade, fragmented investment flows, debt vulnerabilities, climate shocks and strains on the multilateral system.

In his remarks, Jaishankar called for greater cooperation among Global South countries, including on energy and food security, maritime safety, trade and economic practices, artificial intelligence and participation in global decision-making.

He also co-chaired the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin. The meeting was attended by 30 CELAC members, which Jaishankar described as the largest-ever participation.

According to Jaishankar, the India-CELAC meeting discussed cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, energy and resources, SMEs and digital sectors, besides expansion of ITEC slots for CELAC participants.

The participating countries also supported Indian-led initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Big Cat Alliance, Global Biofuels Alliance and Mission LIFE.

The meeting further agreed on an annual India-CELAC Ministerial, the establishment of a permanent Commission and an India-CELAC cooperation roadmap.

The engagements in New York come as India continues to pursue bilateral, regional and Global South cooperation on development, energy, economic, technological and environmental issues on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (ANI)

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