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Home / United States / Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious 'US visa hack', says 'Trump's daughter follows me on Instagram'

Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious 'US visa hack', says 'Trump's daughter follows me on Instagram'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:32 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh remark was a humorous reference to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump.
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Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again won the internet with his trademark humour.

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This time, the singer-actor left fans in splits after joking about dealing with US visa challenges during a recent interview.

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When asked about the difficulties artists often face while obtaining US visas, Diljit responded with a witty one-liner that quickly went viral on social media.

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"Trump's daughter follows me on Instagram!" he quipped, suggesting with a smile that if he ever ran into visa trouble, he might have an unexpected connection to help him out.

The remark was a humorous reference to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. The two had previously made headlines after Ivanka responded to a viral photoshopped image that humorously placed Diljit alongside the Trump family during their visit to India. Diljit had then playfully shared the edited picture on social media, prompting an equally light-hearted response from Ivanka.

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Fans were quick to praise Diljit's comic timing, with many calling the response "peak Dosanjhwala humour."

The clip has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with users applauding the singer's ability to turn a serious topic into a memorable moment.

Known for his down-to-earth personality and quick wit, Diljit has often entertained audiences beyond his music and films with his candid interviews and humorous social media posts.

His latest quip is yet another reminder that, whether on stage or off it, Diljit knows exactly how to keep his fans smiling.

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