Home / United States / Disappointed but not done with Putin: US President Trump

Disappointed but not done with Putin: US President Trump

Citing a pattern, the US President says the duo have a great conversation many times and he thinks they are close to ending the war but then his Russian counterpart launches an attack on Kyiv
Reuters
Bengaluru, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. File
US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed but not done with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a BBC interview published on Tuesday, hours after Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened Russia with sanctions.

"I'm disappointed in him (Putin), but I'm not done with him... But I'm disappointed in him," Trump told BBC.

"We'll have a great conversation. I'll say that's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done. And then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv," the president added.

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a peace deal, a major policy shift brought on by frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on its neighbour.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

