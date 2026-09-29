Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday (local time) held high-level discussions with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US Department of State headquarters in Washington, focusing on regional developments and the roadmap toward restoring “Lebanon’s full sovereignty.”

In a statement shared on X, the Lebanese Prime Minister detailed the bilateral discussions, which centered on institutional reconstruction, the implementation of a tripartite framework, and security arrangements.

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"Today, I met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. Department of State headquarters in Washington. During the meeting, we discussed developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the path to restoring Lebanon's full sovereignty. I emphasized that Lebanon looks forward to a renewed partnership with the United States that aligns with the project of rebuilding the state and strengthening its legitimate institutions," Salam said.

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Emphasising the need for concrete steps to achieve a full Israeli military pullout and ensure that all weapons remain strictly under state control, the Lebanese Prime Minister stated, "I also stressed the necessity of transitioning to a phase of activating the tripartite framework and translating the principles of reciprocity and gradualism into practical steps and tangible results on the ground, leading to the restoration of Lebanon's full sovereignty, the achievement of a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories, and the confinement of arms to the hands of the state across all its territories."

Underlining the importance of creating a strict, time-bound monitoring plan to prevent any stalling of commitments, Salam said, "In this context, I affirmed the importance of establishing a clear timeline for implementing the commitments outlined in the framework, ensuring progress on the tracks of the Israeli withdrawal, the extension of state authority, and the exclusivity of arms, alongside the creation of a reliable verification mechanism to monitor implementation and ensure compliance with commitments, thereby preventing non-implementation from being used as a pretext to obstruct the process."

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The Prime Minister also highlighted that the framework covers humanitarian relief, infrastructure rehabilitation, and the safe return of displaced citizens.

"I affirmed that the tripartite framework is not limited to security arrangements but also encompasses support for the government's efforts in relief, recovery, and reconstruction, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and basic services, and the creation of conditions for the return of the displaced and their stabilization in their areas. In this regard, I stressed the importance of mobilizing US and international support for the return and recovery process, especially in the areas affected by the war," PM Salam added.

Calling for sustained American assistance to empower the national military and detailing Secretary Rubio's response, Salam noted, "I also emphasized the importance of continued U.S. support for the Lebanese army and the enhancement of its capabilities, enabling it to fulfill its responsibilities and extend state authority across all its territories. For his part, Secretary Rubio affirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Lebanon and its legitimate institutions, and to continuing support for the Lebanese army and enhancing its capabilities, while also underscoring the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the tripartite framework to achieve stability and security." (ANI)

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