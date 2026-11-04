“Dissatisfaction with Trump” behind Republican rout in US Midterms, says Congressman Shri Thanedar

Michigan [US], November 4 (ANI): Describing the Republican losses in the 2026 US midterm elections as a strong message of public discontent with President Donald Trump, Indian-American Congressman in the US House of Representatives, Shri Thanedar, said that the results reflected growing frustration over rising living costs, the Iran war, tariffs and corruption within the administration.

Speaking to ANI on the midterm election outcome, Thanedar, a Democrat representing Michigan's 13th Congressional District in the House, said that the electoral setback was not necessarily an endorsement of the Democratic Party but rather a reflection of voters' dissatisfaction with Trump's leadership and policies.

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"I don't see this as support for the Democratic Party. This I see as dissatisfaction with Trump. This is really on Trump," Thanedar said.

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He argued that Trump's economic and foreign policies had become central issues in the election, turning the midterms into a referendum on the President's performance.

"Trump is very much on the ballot in this election because it was his policies; it was his tariffs. It was his Iran war. That is what is central to this election. This is a referendum on Trump's failure in managing the economy, Trump's failure in international relationships, and Trump's actions," he said.

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Highlighting the growing affordability concerns among Americans, Thanedar said voters were increasingly struggling with the rising costs of essential goods and services.

"It's a very strong message. The people have said that their life has become unaffordable. America has an affordability crisis. Prices of gasoline, prices of diesel, prices of fertilizers, food costs, and healthcare cost, they're all skyrocketing," he said.

The Congressman also criticised the administration's handling of the Iran conflict and its trade policies, alleging that Trump had disregarded the constitutional authority of Congress.

"This President is engaged in an illegal war with Iran. This President has taken tariff powers in his own hands, and he has disregarded the authority of the Congress," Thanedar said.

He further alleged that concerns over corruption and the financial benefits accruing to the President's family had contributed to public dissatisfaction.

"His family has benefited to the tune of billions of dollars, and that corruption is unprecedented. We have never seen such corruption in a president's administration," he said.

Thanedar maintained that dissatisfaction with Trump extended beyond Democratic voters, arguing that even sections of the Republican electorate were expressing regret over their earlier support for the President.

"This is a message to the President, not only by the Democrats or the independents, but also by his own Republican voters. The people who voted him into power are now having buyer's remorse, and they are unhappy with him," he said.

Emphasising that economic difficulties were being felt across political and geographical divides, Thanedar added that Republican and Democratic voters, as well as traditionally Republican and Democratic states, were facing similar challenges.

"The red states are hurting as much as the blue states. The Republicans are hurting as much as the Democrats, and this is a message sent to the president by his own party, by his own voters that put him in power two years ago," he said.

His remarks come as US networks project that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a major reversal in the balance of power in Washington.

The projected Democratic majorities could significantly constrain Trump's legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Control of the House would allow Democrats to intensify congressional oversight of the administration through investigations, committee hearings and subpoenas, while a Democratic majority in the Senate would give the party greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

The election outcome marks a significant political setback for Republicans, with Democrats making gains in traditionally conservative states and benefiting from voter concerns over the economy, tariffs and the administration's handling of the Iran war. (ANI)

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