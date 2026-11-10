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Home / United States / Diwali celebration in US draw flak after New Jersey streets left littered with firecracker mess

Diwali celebration in US draw flak after New Jersey streets left littered with firecracker mess

This is not the first time that videos of US firefighters clearing streets following Diwali celebrations in New Jersey have emerged

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:26 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Firefighters used powerful water jets to wash away the accumulated firecracker debris. Video grab/Instagram/@kesavcheruk
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Diwali celebrations in parts of New Jersey in the US have fuelled an online debate about civic responsibility after videos showing streets strewn with firecracker boxes and rubbish following the festivities went viral.

The footage, from areas including Jersey City and India Street, showed public roads littered with discarded cardboard boxes, wrappers and ash, while smoke lingered in the air following celebrations.

Firefighters used powerful water jets to wash away the accumulated firecracker debris and rubbish. Police personnel were also present as residents and onlookers gathered to watch the clean-up operation.

The celebrations reportedly caused disruptions to normal movement, prompting police intervention.

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The videos have since triggered criticism on social media, with users questioning the civic sense of members of the Indian diaspora.

Take a look at the videos here:

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Discussions have also touched upon noise levels, firework safety and the responsibility of people celebrating festivals to respect public spaces.

This is not the first time that videos of US firefighters clearing streets following Diwali celebrations in New Jersey have emerged, bringing similar questions about littering and public conduct to the fore.

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