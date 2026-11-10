Diwali celebration in US draw flak after New Jersey streets left littered with firecracker mess

Diwali celebrations in parts of New Jersey in the US have fuelled an online debate about civic responsibility after videos showing streets strewn with firecracker boxes and rubbish following the festivities went viral.

The footage, from areas including Jersey City and India Street, showed public roads littered with discarded cardboard boxes, wrappers and ash, while smoke lingered in the air following celebrations.

Firefighters used powerful water jets to wash away the accumulated firecracker debris and rubbish. Police personnel were also present as residents and onlookers gathered to watch the clean-up operation.

The celebrations reportedly caused disruptions to normal movement, prompting police intervention.

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The videos have since triggered criticism on social media, with users questioning the civic sense of members of the Indian diaspora.

Take a look at the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesav Cheruk (@kesavcheruk)

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Indians celebrating Deepavali in New Jersey . I will not be be surprised if USA mass deports us at some point ! They talk about how ancient our culture is, but forget that they are guests in that country and should behave ! https://t.co/ivI5U3Fzjv — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 9, 2026

Discussions have also touched upon noise levels, firework safety and the responsibility of people celebrating festivals to respect public spaces.

This is not the first time that videos of US firefighters clearing streets following Diwali celebrations in New Jersey have emerged, bringing similar questions about littering and public conduct to the fore.