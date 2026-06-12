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Home / United States / DNI Gabbard reveals US funding for global biolabs; Trump moves to end gain-of-function research

DNI Gabbard reveals US funding for global biolabs; Trump moves to end gain-of-function research

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday (local time) disclosed that the United States has historically provided funding for more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries.

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The revelation, supported by newly declassified documents, has prompted a major policy shift from the Trump administration.

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The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) statement indicated that many of these facilities have engaged in research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, including "Gain-of-Function" research, with what the DNI described as minimal oversight.

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"ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and well-being of the American people and people around the world," Gabbard stated.

https://x.com/DNIGabbard/status/2065440568423944607?s=20

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Declassified records highlight that over 40 laboratories in Ukraine were involved in handling Soviet-era biological warfare pathogens. These facilities reportedly conducted research on Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs), including anthrax, Ebola, MERS, SARS, and the plague.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth," Gabbard said.

The report cited instances such as the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory, which received USD 1,728,822 in funding while its permit for working with specific pathogens remained listed as "in progress."

In response to these findings, President Donald Trump has officially ended federal funding for Gain-of-Function research globally.

DNI Gabbard criticised previous administrations and health officials, alleging that they misled the public regarding the existence of these US-supported biolabs. She reaffirmed the intelligence community's commitment to locating these labs and securing the pathogens within them to mitigate risks to global health.

DNI Gabbard issued a formal directive to the Intelligence Community to prioritise the collection of data on these overseas facilities. The statement noted that this increased oversight is already uncovering details regarding ongoing clinical trials at these sites, which Gabbard claimed raise "significant ethical, financial, and security concerns." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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