Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / United States / "Do hate some of my enemies": Trump says he won't forgive enemies, even on his deathbed

"Do hate some of my enemies": Trump says he won't forgive enemies, even on his deathbed

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:27 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that he would be unable to forgive political opponents such as James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, even if it were a condition for entering heaven.

During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat that aired on Sunday night, the President was questioned about whether he can forgive enemies like James Comey or Nancy Pelosi, even when he's on his deathbed

"I love our country FAR more than I can love people.I don't think it's an easy question. I found them to be extremely dishonest people. Very bad for our country.The answer is no. I want to be honest. Before the judgment of God. No, I think there were very bad people that I dislike. I can use the word hate. I do hate some of my enemies.I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will," he said.

When asked what he thinks happens when he dies, Mr Trump told Douthat, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven."

Advertisement

Throughout the past decade, the US President has frequently directed sharp criticism towards numerous adversaries, several of whom have faced legal scrutiny during his second term in office, as detailed by CBS News. Prominent figures that have encountered federal indictments include former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

According to CBS News reporting, James Comey, who directed the Bureau's initial investigation concerning ties between the President and Russia during his first term, faced two indictments by the Department of Justice within a twelve-month period, occurring in September 2025 and April of the current year. While the initial proceeding was dismissed, the second matter, originating from a social media post, remains ongoing.

Furthermore, CBS News noted that federal prosecutors initiated steps last month to pursue a potential third indictment against Comey relating to the alleged disclosure of classified information.

Advertisement

Similarly, legal actions involving New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office previously secured civil fraud judgements against the Trump Organization in 2022, included federal bank fraud charges and accusations of providing false statements to financial institutions, both of which were dismissed by a presiding judge, as highlighted by CBS News.

Meanwhile, John Bolton, described as a prominent hawk regarding the Iran war who served during the initial presidential term, represents the sole persistent target to undergo successful criminal prosecution, having entered a guilty plea regarding the retention of classified materials in June ahead of his sentencing scheduled for next month. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts