DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / "Do not let Putin drag you into this war": Zelenskyy urges India, 46 other nations at UN to 'limit' Russia's war capabilities

"Do not let Putin drag you into this war": Zelenskyy urges India, 46 other nations at UN to 'limit' Russia's war capabilities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:22 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) urged India, along with 47 countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war through 'deception and tricks', alleging that Russia was using foreign nationals in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said Russia was recruiting citizens from several countries and sending them to the battlefield.

Advertisement

He said people from these countries were losing their lives in the conflict after allegedly being brought to Russia through deception and tricks.

Advertisement

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zelenskyy said, "We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have been discharged while 51 have passed away. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in first week of September that New Delhi is in constant discussions with Moscow for the release and repatriation of anyone who was there.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian President further called for measures to restrict Russia’s ability to continue the conflict.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” he said.

Zelenskyy said that, for the first time in Russia’s history, its oil industry, which he described as a source of national pride, was facing severe pressure.

He said Ukraine’s objective was not to target oil itself, fuel supplies, factories or ports, but to restrict Russia’s ability to finance and continue the war.

“Oil itself is not Ukraine’s target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports … Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” he said.

“Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to Russia to support its military in the Russia-Ukraine war, alleging that Pyongyang was receiving advanced military capabilities in return.

He further alleged that Kim Jong Un was using North Korean citizens as a bargaining tool in exchange for enhanced military cooperation, including improved ballistic missile capabilities and drone technology.

“You probably saw the broadcast from Pyongyang when they honoured those who were killed. And this is madness, too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts