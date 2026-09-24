New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) urged India, along with 47 countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war through 'deception and tricks', alleging that Russia was using foreign nationals in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said Russia was recruiting citizens from several countries and sending them to the battlefield.

Advertisement

He said people from these countries were losing their lives in the conflict after allegedly being brought to Russia through deception and tricks.

Advertisement

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zelenskyy said, "We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have been discharged while 51 have passed away. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in first week of September that New Delhi is in constant discussions with Moscow for the release and repatriation of anyone who was there.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian President further called for measures to restrict Russia’s ability to continue the conflict.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” he said.

Zelenskyy said that, for the first time in Russia’s history, its oil industry, which he described as a source of national pride, was facing severe pressure.

He said Ukraine’s objective was not to target oil itself, fuel supplies, factories or ports, but to restrict Russia’s ability to finance and continue the war.

“Oil itself is not Ukraine’s target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports … Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” he said.

“Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to Russia to support its military in the Russia-Ukraine war, alleging that Pyongyang was receiving advanced military capabilities in return.

He further alleged that Kim Jong Un was using North Korean citizens as a bargaining tool in exchange for enhanced military cooperation, including improved ballistic missile capabilities and drone technology.

“You probably saw the broadcast from Pyongyang when they honoured those who were killed. And this is madness, too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)