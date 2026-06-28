Does Scott Bessent’s ‘American interests’ remarks amid India-US trade deal talks raise concerns?

At a time when trade deal talks with the US are facing some hurdles, with India emphasising that it will not seal the agreement without securing a clear tariff advantage over competing manufacturing economies, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that access to the American market could be extended without conditions and, therefore, without consequences.

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Addressing The Economic Club of New York’s America 250 Gala Dinner: American Economic Statecraft in the 21st Century, Bessent said, “We opened our market because it helped to create a more prosperous world. And we tolerated imbalances because American economic strength appeared unassailable. Over time, however, those choices hardened into habits. Habits into assumptions. And assumptions, left unexamined, into vulnerabilities.”

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He stressed that access to the US market should not come without conditions or consequences.

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“And to repair those imbalances with the world is not to retreat from it. On the contrary, it is to engage on terms that make America stronger. It is to insist on trade that is fair, reciprocal, and consistent with our national interest. And it is to more closely bind what we should have never allowed to cleave: our economic and national security,” he said.

In his speech, Bessent said the first principle is that economic security begins with national capacity. “The nation that depends on its adversaries for critical inputs is not truly sovereign. And the nation that reduces its economy to consumption is not truly prosperous.”

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He also noted that America’s openness would be matched by reciprocity, which is the basis of durable cooperation. He added that America would write the rules of the next economy.

Bessent’s latest remarks indicate that the India-US trade deal could perhaps face a bottleneck, as both sides are keen to ensure that their respective countries' economic interests are not compromised.

Taking note of Bessent’s remarks, Sridhar Vembu, Scientist and former CEO of Zoho Corporation, said that Bessent, in a major speech, had outlined what India would describe as its own "Swadeshi economic policy".

On his official X handle, Vembu wrote, “The first principle he states: ‘The first is that economic security begins with national capacity… The nation that depends on its adversaries for critical inputs is not truly sovereign. And the nation that reduces its economy to consumption is not truly prosperous.’ Powerful words. I agree with him, and India must resolutely apply the same principles.”

“East Asian nations are all strongly Swadeshi too. I am proud to be closely associated with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and SJM has long advocated similar principles, for over three decades now,” he added.

On similar lines, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, on June 26, had said that the India-US trade deal had been finalised, but it would not come into force until New Delhi secured a clear tariff advantage over competing manufacturing economies such as Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“Until that framework for securing a competitive advantage is finalised, we cannot bring a US deal into force. The day the US finds the appropriate tools and legal backing to provide us with that competitive advantage over our competitors, the deal is on,” he had said.

Goyal’s remarks came after meetings with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in New Delhi from June 22 to 24, during which both sides discussed key aspects of the proposed agreement, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply-chain resilience, the reduction of non-tariff barriers, and greater collaboration in strategic sectors.