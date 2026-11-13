Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has not reached any conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the woman who reportedly had relations with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was acting as a Chinese intelligence operative, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday (local time).

Speaking at a press conference, Blanche clarified that investigators had not established whether Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, was working on behalf of the Chinese government or attempting to obtain sensitive information from the former Nvidia chief.

"I certainly haven’t said that," Blanche said when asked about allegations that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

"There’s no there’s no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice or by me or by Director (Kash) Patel around who she is or is not," he added, emphasising that the investigation had not established her alleged intelligence links.

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Blanche said the DOJ was investigating the activities of a Singaporean company, in coordination with the US Department of Commerce, over suspicions that it was purchasing advanced Nvidia chips for onward transfer to China.

He also said he had no concerns about the Department of Commerce's ability to conduct its investigation into the matter.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny of Jensen Huang following reports of his alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang and Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell.

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Earlier reports alleged that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Megaspeed, had attracted the attention of US intelligence agencies over suspected links to Chinese intelligence services.

However, Blanche's remarks make clear that the DOJ has not reached any conclusion on those allegations.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Nvidia's business dealings and potential national security implications, particularly concerning the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

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Separately, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to testify before US congressional committees as part of an ongoing probe into his reported relationship with Alice Huang and the company's security protocols.

According to CNN, Republican lawmakers are seeking closed-door testimony from Huang to examine whether Chinese intelligence had access to sensitive information and whether the company's activities had any implications for US national security.

The latest developments come after Huang stepped down from his position at Nvidia following 33 years at the company, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. (ANI)

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