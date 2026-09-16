Don’t build “Frankenstein” and then ask for government regulation: US Vice President JD Vance to AI Labs

Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticised artificial intelligence developers for demanding global governance while continuing to build advanced systems, questioning industry leaders who create potential risks instead of focusing on immediate defensive tools.

Speaking on the popular business and technology show, the All-In Podcast, the US Vice President addressed the debate surrounding AI safety, stating, “Why is it that the people who are at the frontier of the AI economy are throwing up their hands and saying, ‘Well, we've built Frankenstein,’ and the solution to Frankenstein apparently is to create a one-world governance structure for artificial intelligence? What I would say to those people: If you're building Frankenstein, stop. If the cat is out of the bag, then build the defensive mechanism against Frankenstein.”

Advertisement

Expanding on the motivations behind these industry stances, he noted, “And you know, I don't know Dario well. I've read everything that he's said over the past couple of weeks. Everybody that I know tells me that he's very earnest, that this is a deeply held belief. It's not cynical. It's not about regulatory capture; he genuinely cares about this. But at the same time, I talk to tech companies. I'm sure you guys talk to a lot more tech companies than I do.”

Advertisement

Addressing the practical hurdles faced by commercial enterprises seeking security solutions, he added, “At the same time that you have this sort of cyber hacking tool that's come out of Anthropic's newest models, you have companies that are desperate for the defensive mechanisms to defend against that cyber hacking tool, and they're being denied access to it.”

Emphasising the need for corporate accountability over government intervention, he stated, “So if you're going to create Frankenstein, don't come to the government and say, ‘We need regulation.’ Look inward and accept that if you're building Frankenstein, number one, you should stop, and number two, when the companies come to you and say, ‘We need the tools to fight back against Frankenstein,’ give them those tools.”

Advertisement

This intense debate over enforcing some form of regulation on AI technology was ignited by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's public call to slow the pace down, which was subsequently endorsed by OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google's Demis Hassabis.

The flurry of concern across the artificial intelligence sector closely follows an announcement by Jacob Coxon, a researcher associated with Anthropic, who publicly declared he was quitting the industry over fears that the company and its competitors were racing to build systems they would be unable to control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)