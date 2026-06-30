Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor brushed aside the row surrounding the re-designation of the US Indo-Pacific Command, asserting that emphasis must be placed on the core substance of the bilateral partnership rather than the "name on a letterhead".

Advertisement

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit on Monday, Gor highlighted that New Delhi continues to participate in more military drills with Washington than with any other global partner, reaffirming that bilateral defence operations remain highly consistent.

Advertisement

The American diplomat also dismissed assertions that India-US relations had deteriorated, maintaining that the strategic partnership remains "on strong footing", spanning commercial trade, security cooperation and robust citizen-to-citizen networks. He emphasised that President Donald Trump attributes great value to ties with India and stays resolute on amplifying joint efforts across commercial exchange, high technology, security and capital investment.

Advertisement

The Envoy's comments come amidst a political debate triggered by the omission of "Indo" from the nomenclature of the Indo-Pacific Command. Formed originally in 1947, the US Pacific Command stands as one of the earliest unified combatant commands of the United States, overseeing a geographical expanse running from the American west coast up to the western maritime boundary of India. During Trump's initial presidential term, the entity was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command to signify India's escalating strategic footprint in the region. However, earlier this month, the United States reverted the command to its legacy title.

Directly addressing the ongoing public discussion, Gor stated, "I just want to mention something because a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing."

Advertisement

He further noted, "Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region."

Gor also revealed that a high-level contingent from the Indian Navy is set to tour the United States within the upcoming fortnight.

Turning to the wider dimensions of the alliance, Gor pointed out that digital narratives implying friction between the two capitals completely contradict the reality on the ground.

"So to all those pundits that sit online and tweet and say, this relationship is in trouble, when you look at the facts of where this relationship stands, whether it's trade, whether it's defence, whether it's the people-to-people ties, the relationship is on strong footing," the US Ambassador observed.

Gor shared an anecdote from an event where Trump expressed a spontaneous desire to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Miami during an Ultimate Fighting Championship match.

"It was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister,'" Gor recollected.

"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there.' He said, 'He will be up. He is like me,'" the Envoy added.

Gor explained that by the time he established contact with officials in New Delhi, Trump had already stepped onto the UFC platform, leading the telephone conversation to be deferred to the next day.

According to the Ambassador, this specific interaction mirrored the underlying personal equation shared by Trump and PM Modi.

"The louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled," he remarked, underscoring that the US President genuinely views the Prime Minister as a friend. He noted that Trump's professional association with PM Modi dates back to his first term in office, leaving him with "warm memories of India".

Elaborating on the future trajectory, Gor stated that Washington wishes to cooperate "hand in hand" with New Delhi, adding that the upcoming two-year window remains paramount in anchoring the alliance for the foreseeable future.

"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one-year or two-year project, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)