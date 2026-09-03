"Don’t think there’s a trade deal between India, Iran": US State Secy Rubio on PM Modi-Iran President meet

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he does not believe there are talks currently going on for a trade deal between India and Iran, while warning that countries helping Tehran amid the West Asia conflict to evade US sanctions could face sanctions themselves.

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Rubio's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade and the prevailing situation in West Asia.

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Speaking to Brian Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Tuesday when asked about the meeting and whether India and Iran were setting up some form of trade deal, Rubio said, “Well, I don’t think there’s a trade deal between India and Iran.”

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The State Secretary further stated that countries develop their own foreign policies and noted that several countries maintain contact with the Iranian regime.

“Obviously, there are – countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime,” Rubio said.

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He, however, stressed the US position that countries should not assist Iran in circumventing sanctions.

“I think what ultimately happens, though, is – and the President’s been very clear – is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions,” Rubio said.

“No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Rubio warned that countries choosing to facilitate such mechanisms could themselves face US sanctions.

“And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too,” the US Secretary of State said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his meeting with Iran President Pezeshkian, reiterated India's commitment to strengthening its long-standing friendship with Tehran and said New Delhi wanted to expand and diversify bilateral trade.

“Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come,” PM Modi said in a post on X following the meet.

The Prime Minister also said the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the region and reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting was “fruitful”, with the two leaders reviewing bilateral ties and recent developments in West Asia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that issues in the region should be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy” and underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability.

“Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce,” Jaiswal said.

The discussions also focused on the protection of commercial shipping and the safety of seafarers and civilians amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

PM Modi also reiterated India's readiness to cooperate closely with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and the SCO, and conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi from September 12 to September 13.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian delegates were also present during the bilateral meeting. (ANI)

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