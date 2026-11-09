“Don’t want to go to hell”: Trump believes he will go to heaven after his death

Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has opened up about his beliefs concerning life after death, saying he believes he will go to heaven as he described himself as a religious person, while admitting that he may not be able to forgive some of his political adversaries even if doing so meant securing a place in paradise.

In an interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes', Trump was asked what he believed would happen after his death and whether he thought he would enter heaven.

"I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven...I hope so. I don't want to go to hell," Trump said.

Commenting on the President's remarks, Evangelistic preacher Franklin Graham said that to enter heaven one 'must acknowledge their sins.'

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"Toward the end of the interview, they talked about something far more important than politics. He asked the President, at 80 years of age and after surviving multiple assassination attempts, what he thinks will happen when he dies. President Trump said he wants to go to Heaven, and not to Hell. Most people, if asked, I believe would say the same. But Heaven has borders. Heaven has unique and very strict entrance requirements. To enter Heaven, the Bible tells us that you must acknowledge your sins, turn from them in repentance, and receive Jesus Christ by faith... Religion can’t save you—only a relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, can save you. Do you have that assurance?" Graham posted on X.

During the conversation with CBS New, Trump was also asked whether he could forgive political opponents, including former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if forgiveness were the condition for entering paradise.

"Well, then I wouldn't be real, would I?" Trump responded, describing them as "extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country".

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When asked directly whether he would refuse to forgive them, Trump replied, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."

The interviewer further questioned whether, after what he described as an extraordinary life and political career, Trump could find it in his heart to forgive his adversaries before facing divine judgment.

"Can I be honest?" Trump said. "I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

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The exchange formed part of a wide-ranging interview in which Trump also discussed his political decisions, immigration policies and the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections.

In the same interview, the President acknowledged that his administration's aggressive immigration enforcement measures may have been "too tough", particularly in cases involving undocumented immigrants who had established jobs and lived in the US for several years.

He also expressed willingness to work with congressional Democrats on immigration legislation, saying, "I'd love to do something on immigration."

Notably, Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts during his political career, including a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, in July 2024, where he was injured after a bullet grazed his right ear. (ANI)

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