EAM Jaishankar discusses India’s development partnership with Pacific Island nations at FIPIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) discussed progress under the India-FIPIC framework and the India-UN Development Partnership Fund at the India-FIPIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed the representatives of Pacific Island nations to the Indian Mission in New York, saying the discussions would focus on taking stock of the progress achieved since the third FIPIC Summit held in 2023.

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He said India’s relationship with Pacific Island countries, particularly in the area of development partnership, has grown through two major frameworks -- the FIPIC framework and the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

"First of all, let me welcome each and every one of you very warmly to the Indian Mission in New York. I would like to take this opportunity to take stock of and discuss with all of you the progress we have made since the third FIPIC Summit in 2023. What I do want to say is that we have two frameworks in which our relationship, particularly our development partnership, has grown. One is the FIPIC framework, and the other is the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. Through both of them, we have undertaken a number of projects that have underlined our commitment to strengthening livelihoods, building capacity, and promoting sustainable development..." Jaishankar said.

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Jaishankar also highlighted India’s ongoing efforts towards the procurement and supply of sea ambulances to Pacific Island nations.

"Then there is the procurement and supply of sea ambulances. We had received requests from 12 member states for a total of 20 units. This is going on as we speak in India, and we are confident that by March 27, we will be in a position to deliver them," he said.

The External Affairs Minister further proposed developing customised capacity-building modules for Pacific Island countries based on their specific priorities.

"We had announced a set of schemes when Prime Minister Modi was there, and I think we've had some good progress," Jaishankar said.

Sharing the proposal, he said, "If we could get from you your priorities, a particular area where you feel that it would be useful to have people's professionalism or capacity strengthened, we could actually customise a module in a particular domain only for the Pacific Islands."

He added that the initiative would allow people from the region to come to India for a certain duration and receive training in areas identified as priorities by the Pacific Island nations.

"This is something which we would like to develop over a period of time," Jaishankar said.

Further, Jaishankar called for urgent reforms of the United Nations Security Council, saying the inability of the global body to address ongoing conflicts and threats to international peace and security highlights the need for change.

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Jaishankar made the remarks while co-chairing the L.69 Consultative Ministerial Interaction on UNSC reform along with Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste of Saint Lucia.

Thanking C-10 coordinator Swaray Rahman of Sierra Leone for his presence, Jaishankar said the Global South has been at the receiving end of unprecedented changes taking place across the world, with the UN falling short of expectations.

He said the failure of the UN Security Council to effectively address ongoing conflicts and challenges to international peace and security underlines the urgency of reforming the Council.

Jaishankar further stated that continued delays in reforming the UNSC perpetuate historical injustice.

He added that as directly impacted stakeholders, members of the L.69 and C.10 groups are joining forces to continue pushing for reforms of the United Nations Security Council. (ANI)

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