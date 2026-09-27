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Home / United States / EAM Jaishankar highlights AI role in human empowerment at UNGA, says nations can shape own ecosystems

EAM Jaishankar highlights AI role in human empowerment at UNGA, says nations can shape own ecosystems

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) said every nation has the right to shape its AI ecosystem through development of its own models and deployment strategies in line with national goals and priorities.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar said India views AI as an important part of its partnership agenda with the Global South.

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He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformational driver for human empowerment, economic prosperity and solving population problems, while stressing the need for technology democratisation and cultural understanding.

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“An issue central to current global conversations, is that of AI. India hosted the AI Impact Summit this February, gathering together the best minds on that subject. We view AI as a transformational driver, for human empowerment, economic prosperity and population-scale problem solving,” he said.

“We believe in the right of each nation, to shape its eco-system, with the development of its own models, and deployment strategies, consistent with its national goals and priorities. AI will be very much part of our partnership agenda, with the Global South,” Jaishankar added.

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Jaishankar further highlighted the importance of mutual respect as technology becomes more accessible, saying that consideration for the interests and viewpoints of others strengthens prospects for peace.

He also emphasised the role of culture and heritage in promoting international understanding in a globalised world, stating that economic and political rebalancing is already underway and cultural rebalancing must now be advanced.

“As technology is democratized, this process is greatly facilitated, by an ethos of mutual respect. Indeed, care and consideration for the interests, and viewpoints of others, reinforces even the prospects of peace,” he said.

“In a globalized world, we must continuously and vigorously, promote international understanding. Economic rebalancing is well underway; the political one is also visible, and the third facet – cultural rebalancing – must now be taken forward,” he said.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the Global South, including food, fuel, fertilizer and finance crises, while warning that misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was creating new concerns and undermining mutual respect.

"The predicament of the Global South, is particularly acute. It faces a 4F crisis – of the security of food, fuel, fertilizer and finance. The combined impact of a Super El Nino, compounding fertilizer shortages and now impediments to grain movements, all these are cause for alarm. Moreover, SDG progress is under increasing pressure. The Global South’s right to industrialize is also undermined by non-market practices and market denial. The march of technology, that was meant to instill hope, has now become a source of anxiety. Misuse of AI is sharpening bias, and diluting mutual respect. These directions bode ill for the aims and objectives of the United Nations," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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