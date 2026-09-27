DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / EAM Jaishankar holds meetings with Canada, Mexico, Venezuela counterparts on sidelines of UNGA

EAM Jaishankar holds meetings with Canada, Mexico, Venezuela counterparts on sidelines of UNGA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:57 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held separate meetings with his Canadian, Mexican and Venezuelan counterparts on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and had a “productive discussion” as both sides prepare to take the relationship to a higher level.

Advertisement

“Always a pleasure to meet FM @AnitaAnandMPof Canada #UNGA81. A productive discussion as we prepare to take the relationship to a higher level,” Jaishankar wrote.

Advertisement

Jaishankar also shared details of his meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez.

He further said he had a “good meeting” with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia González at the United Nations headquarters, adding that energy ties between the two countries are gaining momentum.

Advertisement

“A good meeting with FM Félix Plasencia González @plasenciafelixr of Venezuela at @UNHQ #UNGA81. Our energy ties are gaining momentum, besides other areas of bilateral cooperation. We also discussed current regional issues,” he posted.

Earlier, Jaishankar said every nation has the right to shape its AI ecosystem through the development of its own models and deployment strategies in line with national goals and priorities.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar said India views AI as an important part of its partnership agenda with the Global South.

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformational driver for human empowerment, economic prosperity and solving population problems, while stressing the need for technology democratisation and cultural understanding.

“An issue central to current global conversations, is that of AI. India hosted the AI Impact Summit this February, gathering together the best minds on that subject. We view AI as a transformational driver, for human empowerment, economic prosperity and population-scale problem solving,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts