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Home / United States / EAM Jaishankar meets global counterparts at UNGA81, reviews regional, bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar meets global counterparts at UNGA81, reviews regional, bilateral cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers from several countries on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Jaishankar began the fourth day of UNGA81 engagements with a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda."

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He added that discussions covered India's development partnership, capacity building and climate change cooperation, while highlighting India's commitment to the success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The External Affairs Minister also met UNOPS Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN headquarters and appreciated the organisation's contribution in facilitating logistics in challenging situations.

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Jaishankar held discussions with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on regional developments and met Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi for talks on West Asia and the Middle East.

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