EAM Jaishankar meets global counterparts at UNGA81, reviews regional, bilateral cooperation

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers from several countries on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Jaishankar began the fourth day of UNGA81 engagements with a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda."

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Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. Our development partnership, capacity building, and climate change cooperation are going forward. India is strongly committed to the success of CHOGM. 🇮🇳🇦🇬 pic.twitter.com/7x17bbZsCP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

He added that discussions covered India's development partnership, capacity building and climate change cooperation, while highlighting India's commitment to the success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The External Affairs Minister also met UNOPS Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN headquarters and appreciated the organisation's contribution in facilitating logistics in challenging situations.

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Pleased to meet @UNOPS_Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at @UN HQ. Appreciated the contribution of UNOPS to facilitate logistics in delicate and challenging situations. pic.twitter.com/fciKIlxkw0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026

Jaishankar held discussions with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on regional developments and met Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi for talks on West Asia and the Middle East.

Great to see FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan #UNGA81. Our discussion on West Asia/Middle East was truly valuable. Good to catch up with @EgyptForeignMin Badr Abdelatty. A useful review of regional developments. 🇮🇳 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/2ZUaCzwXTt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 🇮🇳 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/89SMPOH5Tq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 He also met UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and discussed global challenges, including food and energy issues arising from conflicts, along with bilateral ties. Nice to meet UK FS @Ed_Miliband #UNGA81 Discussed global challenges including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts. Also reviewed our bilateral ties. 🇮🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/waQjDwZxSR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 On meeting Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Jaishankar said, "So glad to meet my friend FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. A good discussion on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation." So glad to meet my friend FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. A good discussion on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/bDvWShtUV8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 Jaishankar also shared posts about his meetings with Australian Senator Penny Wong, Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Pleased to meet President @OrsiYamandu of Uruguay #UNGA81 pic.twitter.com/5NrrFvPhIo Delighted to bump into @SenatorWong of Australia #UNGA81 pic.twitter.com/A179DMcwnZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2026 He said his discussions with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam focused on bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation, while his meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister covered ways to deepen ties and current regional and global issues.