EAM Jaishankar meets Russia’s Lavrov on UNGA sidelines, reviews bilateral and BRICS cooperation

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged views on several ongoing issues and reviewed India-Russia bilateral ties as well as cooperation under BRICS.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation.”

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia also shared details of the meeting, stating that “Russia’s FM Lavrov & External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.”

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https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2103518399028727957?s=20

Further, Jaishankar said he held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments related to the Gulf conflict.

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He said he met his Oman counterpart Badr Albusaidi and appreciated his update on the situation in the Gulf region.

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He said he co-chaired the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA

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Jaishankar said the meeting reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024–28 and discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership between the two sides.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to co-chair the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the margins of #UNGA81. Reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024–28 and discussed ways to further advance our partnership.”

He also welcomed the launch of India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and said the partnership would be further expanded in areas including trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

“Welcomed the launch of India-GCC FTA negotiations. Look forward to strengthening ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

Jaishankar also thanked GCC leadership for their support towards the Indian community and reiterated India’s commitment to freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers and commercial shipping. (ANI)

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