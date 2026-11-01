EAM Jaishankar urges Quad to focus on freedom of choice

Atlanta [US], November 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored freedom of choice, resilient supply chains and action against non-market practices as key priorities for the Quad, while advocating a more contemporary and practical approach to the grouping's agenda.

In a post on X following the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar shared the key issues he discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Advertisement

“Maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific,” he said, highlighting the grouping's priorities.

Advertisement

He underlined the need for stronger cooperation to build resilient supply chains and safeguard security across technology, critical minerals and energy sectors.

Jaishankar further listed “Countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific” among the priorities raised during the discussions.

Advertisement

His post, however, did not identify any country or specify the practices being referred to.

On regional security, he called for advancing existing agreements on counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building to strengthen resilience and support peace and stability.

“Developing a more contemporary QUAD agenda with a practical approach” was also among the priorities outlined by the External Affairs Minister.

The joint release following the meeting detailed several initiatives aimed at advancing the grouping's economic and security cooperation.

The ministers expressed their intention to extend more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance to improve access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad AI Accelerator.

The release also referred to “Super Intelligence”, with a footnote clarifying that the term relates to artificial intelligence in India, Australia and Japan.

The ministers further welcomed Washington's commitment of USD 10 million towards facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste. The allocation is not exclusively intended for India.

The four partners are seeking to extract minerals from discarded electronic equipment and scrap to reduce dependence on individual suppliers. They will also explore simpler procedures for the cross-border movement of recyclable materials.

As part of maritime cooperation, representatives of all four countries undertook a voyage aboard an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel from Chennai to Perth between September 25 and October 7.

The partners are also preparing for their first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027. Additionally, they announced a maritime domain awareness symposium scheduled for early next year.

The ministers also pledged to dismantle online scam operations and ensure accountability for transnational criminal networks. They condemned groups involved in trafficking people and forcing them to commit fraud.

Another announcement was the launch of the first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, aimed at strengthening commercial relations and encouraging business opportunities across key sectors.

The Atlanta talks were held on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and marked the third Quad ministerial gathering this year, following earlier meetings in New Delhi and Manila.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia, with its cooperation spanning maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)