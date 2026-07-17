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Home / United States / Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits southern coast of Mexico, President says no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits southern coast of Mexico, President says no damage reported

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 17 (ANI): A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico on Friday, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) recording its preliminary magnitude at 7.4.

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In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that there has been no damage reported in the earthquake. However, she added that safety measures have been put in place, while advising the public not to approach beaches owing to the risk of a tsunami.

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She urged the public to follow Civil Protection recommendations amid ongoing inspections by the government.

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"Following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake southwest of Huixtla and those recorded in Ciudad Hidalgo, I spoke with the governors of Chiapas and Tabasco, states that report no damage at this time. Protocols are being activated in neighbouring states. The Secretariat of the Navy recommends not approaching those beaches in the next six hours due to tsunami risk. It is important to follow Civil Protection recommendations. Authorities from all three levels of government are conducting inspections in the territory to assess possible structural impacts and coordinate preventive measures. We will continue with updates," she wrote.

CNN reported that the tremor, centered 48 kilometres southwest of Aquiles Serdan in the Mexican state of Chiapas, triggered significant shaking that was felt across neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

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Following the seismic event, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a caution regarding potential hazardous waves within a 300-kilometre radius of the epicentre, noting that "Tsunami waves up to one meter above the tide level are possible for the coasts of Guatemala and Mexico," the centre said.

However, Guatemala's seismology institute later downgraded the threat level, and authorities in the region have reported that the situation remains largely under control, according to CNN.

Citing President Sheinbaum's press conference, CNN reported that the Secretary of the Navy provided an update on the maritime and local impact.

"There is no serious damage. Regarding maritime conditions, water levels at some beaches are expected to rise by up to half a meter due to the earthquake. The public is advised to stay away from beaches for the time being."

Local emergency services in Chiapas have addressed minor structural concerns, including gas leaks, cracks, and collapsed ceiling panels. Authorities confirmed at least two injuries resulting from the tremors, including an individual who sustained injuries after jumping from a third-story building and another injured by a falling door at a car dealership, CNN reported.

Regional leaders, including the Governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz, reported that the quake was experienced with "moderate intensity" but confirmed that "no significant damage" has been documented in the state capital. Similarly, leadership in Guatemala and El Salvador reported no fatalities or widespread destruction, with emergency response protocols already activated in the affected areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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