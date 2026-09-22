East Turkistan Government-in-Exile calls on Trump to press Xi over China’s Uyghur policies

Washington DC [US], September 22 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has urged US President Donald Trump to raise the issue of alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post shared on X, the ETGE called on Trump to confront Xi over an ongoing "genocide" against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan, which China officially refers to as Xinjiang.

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The organisation said trade, artificial intelligence and critical minerals are expected to feature prominently during the Trump-Xi meeting. It argued that East Turkistan is strategically important to China because of its natural resources, geographical location and infrastructure, according to the post shared by the ETGE on X.

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According to the post, the ETGE also alleged that China has expanded military and technological infrastructure in the region, including a missile facility near Qumul, the Lop Nur nuclear testing site and large-scale computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The organisation further pointed to measures taken during Trump's first administration, including the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, sanctions against the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and relevant officials, and the US government's January 2021 determination that China had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other persecuted groups.

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According to the ETGE, Trump should raise the issue of alleged abuses directly with Xi, oppose any agreements that could weaken accountability or forced-labour restrictions, and seek the release of detained East Turkistanis.

The organisation also called for support for what it described as the East Turkistani people's right to decolonisation, self-determination and national independence, according to the post shared by the ETGE on X.

The ETGE also stated in the post that the issue was important for both the rights of Uyghurs and US strategic interests. China has rejected genocide allegations and defended its Xinjiang policies as measures to combat terrorism and extremism and promote development. (ANI)

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