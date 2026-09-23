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Home / United States / East Turkistan, Tibetan groups to protest against Xi Jinping near White House during visit

East Turkistan, Tibetan groups to protest against Xi Jinping near White House during visit

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): East Turkistan and Tibetan advocacy groups, along with their supporters, have announced a protest near the White House on Thursday, September 24, against Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s policies towards ethnic minority communities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit the United States for a three-day state visit, his first visit to Washington in more than a decade. Talks with US President Donald Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals and broader US-China relations.

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According to the organisers, the demonstration will be held at Lafayette Park, near the White House, at 10 am (local time). They have called on East Turkistanis, Tibetans and their supporters to participate in what they describe as a unified call for justice, freedom and self-determination.

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The organisers allege that East Turkistan and Tibet are under Chinese occupation and accuse Beijing of policies that they describe as colonial subjugation and serious human rights violations against Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic communities.

They are also demanding the restoration of independence for East Turkistan and Tibet, which they describe as the proposed solution to what they characterise as continuing repression and human rights violations.

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The protest is intended to draw international attention to the concerns raised by East Turkistan and Tibetan communities and to convey their message to the Chinese leadership and the international community.

The organisers have urged supporters to join the demonstration and raise their voices in support of what they describe as freedom, justice and self-determination. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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