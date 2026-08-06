DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / El-Sayed scores major win for progressives in Michigan Senate primary; Trump says "great news" for GOP

El-Sayed scores major win for progressives in Michigan Senate primary; Trump says "great news" for GOP

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 6 (ANI): Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed has secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in Michigan, defeating establishment-backed Representative Haley Stevens in a closely watched primary election that marks a significant victory for the party's progressive wing, Politico reported.

Advertisement

El-Sayed's victory is being seen as a major boost for progressive leaders within the Democratic Party, as the former public health official emerged from a competitive race that drew national attention and heavy spending from outside groups.

Advertisement

Reacting to the outcome, US President Donald Trump welcomed the result, calling it "great news" for Republicans.

Advertisement

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, described El-Sayed's win as beneficial for Republicans, calling the democratic primary a "communist loser" and stating that his win will lead to the worsening of "crazy policies" of the Democrats.

"Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!" Trump stated.

Advertisement

El-Sayed narrowly defeated Stevens, who had received backing from Democratic establishment figures and benefited from a record-setting USD 32 million in spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), according to Politico.

The result was closer than some progressive groups had expected, as earlier polling had shown El-Sayed holding a significant lead. However, his win still represents one of the biggest victories for the progressive movement in the current election cycle.

The Michigan primary was marked by sharp disagreements over issues including healthcare, immigration and Israel policy. Stevens and her allies criticised El-Sayed over allegations including concerns about antisemitism and sexism, while El-Sayed's supporters accused the moderate Democrat's campaign of Islamophobia, Politico reported.

El-Sayed's victory also represents a setback for Democratic establishment figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who supported Stevens.

The nomination now sets up a high-stakes general election contest, with El-Sayed expected to face Republican former Representative Mike Rogers in a key battleground state that could influence control of the US Senate.

Progressive groups have celebrated the result as another sign of growing influence within the Democratic Party after a series of successful primary challenges against establishment-backed candidates.

In another Michigan primary contest, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar lost his primary race to democratic socialist Donavan McKinney for the 13th Congressional District, becoming the latest incumbent defeated by a progressive challenger, according to Politico.

El-Sayed's win is expected to intensify debate within the Democratic Party over its ideological direction ahead of future elections, including the 2028 presidential race. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts