Home / United States / Elon Musk says he hopes for zero tariffs with Europe someday   

Elon Musk says he hopes for zero tariffs with Europe someday   

Musk said this while speaking to Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday
AP
Washington, Updated At : 09:42 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Elon Musk. Reuters file photo
Billionaire Elon Musk told Italy League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that he hoped in the future the US and Europe could create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff zone”.

Musk spoke to Salvini in a video conference during the League's congress in Florence. Salvini is the leader of the far-right, anti-migrant League party and vice premier of the Italian conservative government led by Premier Giorgia Meloni.

He said that ideally, there would be a “zero-tariff zone in the future with a free trade zone between Europe and North America”. Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, has played a key role in government downsizing as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

