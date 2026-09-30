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Home / United States / "Entire US govt will fit in palm of your hand": Donald Trump launches America.gov portal

"Entire US govt will fit in palm of your hand": Donald Trump launches America.gov portal

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ANI
Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) launched America.gov, describing the new federal portal as "one of the most revolutionary product launches of all time," designed to put the entire machinery of the federal government directly into citizens' hands.

Speaking at the unveiling of the government platform, President Trump said the initiative represents far more than a standard digital upgrade.

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"We are launching today something that is not just simply a website; it's one of the most revolutionary product launches of all time, a restoration of America's founding promise, and it's a reinvention of your government for the 21st Century and beyond. For our entire lives, we've become used to a government so big, it makes the citizen feel very, very small — but with America.gov, the entire U.S. government will fit in the palm of your hand," Trump said.

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The announcement came alongside an Executive Order signed by the US President directing federal agencies to integrate their public-facing operations onto the platform.

The platform, officially unveiled alongside US Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia, is envisioned as a secure, intelligent, single digital point of entry for Americans to access federal government information using plain language and modern Super Intelligence (SI) technology.

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Rather than forcing users to navigate a maze of disparate agency websites, the portal allows citizens to get verified answers immediately. In the coming months, essential services such as passport renewals and Medicare enrollment will be rolled out directly on the platform.

Alongside the unveiling, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing federal agencies to integrate their covered public-facing services—specifically those handling more than 100,000 users annually—into America.gov, while excluding national-security-sensitive services and tax filing under the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the White House, the reform is aimed at eliminating bureaucracy and saving Americans the estimated 10 billion hours spent every year dealing with federal paperwork. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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