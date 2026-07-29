ETGE marks 12th anniversary of Yarkent Massacre in Washington

Washington DC [US], July 29 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile, or ETGE, held a demonstration outside the US Department of State to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the July 28, 2014, Yarkent Massacre.

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According to a statement shared by the ETGE on X, representatives gathered to honour those killed in the violence and to demand justice for what the group described as one of the deadliest massacres in East Turkistan's recent history.

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The organisation alleged that thousands of Uyghurs were killed in Yarkent County in 2014, claiming the incident occurred months after China launched what it described as an ongoing campaign of genocide in the region.

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In its statement, the ETGE urged the United States and the international community to move beyond issuing statements and take what it called meaningful action to hold China accountable.

The group also called for an end to what it described as China's genocide and occupation of East Turkistan. It further urged governments to recognise East Turkistan as an occupied country and support the restoration of its independence.

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Concluding its statement, the ETGE reiterated its key demands, saying, "Justice for Yarkent. End China's genocide. End China's occupation. Restore East Turkistan's independence."

China has consistently rejected allegations of genocide and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, maintaining that its policies in the region are aimed at combating terrorism, separatism and extremism while promoting economic development.

Xinjiang, which many Uyghurs refer to as East Turkistan, has long been at the centre of tensions between China and Uyghur groups.

Several Western governments, human rights organisations and Uyghur advocacy groups have accused China of widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions, forced labour and cultural repression.

They have alleged forced labour, restrictions on religious practices, family separations and extensive surveillance in the region. China has consistently rejected these allegations, calling them politically motivated and defending its governance of the region. (ANI)

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