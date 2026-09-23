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Home / United States / EU foreign policy chief meets Iran FM Araghchi, discusses Strait of Hormuz passage

EU foreign policy chief meets Iran FM Araghchi, discusses Strait of Hormuz passage

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 23 (ANI): European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed diplomatic efforts related to the US-Iran conflict and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Kallas said the discussions focused on diplomatic prospects for ending the US-Iran war and ensuring the reopening of the strategic waterway.

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“I met with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. We addressed diplomatic prospects for ending the US-Iran war and fully re-opening the Strait of Hormuz,” Kallas wrote.

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“There were no tolls or fees for passage before the war, and there should be none after the war,” she added.

Kallas stressed that maritime movement through key waterways should remain unrestricted.

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The EU foreign policy chief also said she raised concerns over internal developments in Iran, including what she described as a rise in executions and death sentences.

Navigation must be free and unimpeded, both in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. I also raised domestic repression inside Iran, including the sharp rise in executions and death sentences,” the post read.

Earlier, Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were part of the US team that met with mediators involved in talks on a deal with Iran.

He said the meeting had lasted for three hours and described it as a "very good meeting."

Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said, "The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours...It was a very good meeting..."

"I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country,” he further said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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