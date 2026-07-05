"Europe becoming Third World Country...": Trump reiterates stance on immigration

Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) criticised Europe's immigration policies, claiming the continent was facing the consequences of admitting criminals from developing countries and asserting that his election came "just in time".

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Europe is learning that when you take in Third World criminals, you become a Third World Country."

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"It happens quickly, in just a blink of the eye. I was elected just in time!!!" he added.

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Trump's remarks come days after he had argued that large-scale migration from "Third world countries" could undermine the future of the United States.

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In a post on Truth Social earlier this week, Trump said, "Sadly, if you import people from Third World Countries, you quickly become a Third World Country-- And there's not a thing you can do about it. Make America Great Again!"

The slogan "Make America Great Again," a hallmark of Trump's political movement, featured prominently in the post, underscoring his continued focus on immigration and national identity as central themes of his presidency.

Earlier, on June 8, Trump also criticised federal judges after a court struck down his administration's implementation of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, calling the judicial decisions "crazy" and accusing the courts of harming the country.

Structurally, the H-1B visa has long solidified its status as an essential foundation for the American guest-worker immigration model, under which the US government caps the yearly allocation at 65,000 standard permits, while reserving an extra 20,000 slots specifically for candidates who have earned advanced graduate degrees from US institutions.

In April, Trump also amplified criticism of birthright citizenship by sharing a video from conservative commentator Michael Savage, who argued that some immigrants exploit US citizenship laws by travelling to the country late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children. (ANI)

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