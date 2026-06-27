Ex US NSA Bolton pleads guilty to violating Espionage Act

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): Former US National Security Advisor John R Bolton on Friday (local time) pleaded guilty to violating the Espionage Act, US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced.

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The National Security Division, US Department of Justice, stated that Bolton sent top secret information on personal account allegedly hacked by Iranians.

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In a post on X, the National Security Division stated, "Former U.S. National Security Advisor John R. Bolton, II PLEADS GUILTY to Violating the Espionage Act: Sent Top Secret Information on Personal Account Allegedly Hacked by Iranians."

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"John Bolton held a position of extraordinary public trust as the country's top National Security Advisor, and he betrayed that trust, jeopardizing our nation's security," said Hayden O'Byrne, Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division.

"Today's resolution ought to send a message to other public officials whom the public has entrusted with classified, national defense information. If you willfully mishandle these state secrets, the Department of Justice, led by the National Security Division, will investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

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