Ex US NSA Bolton pleads guilty to violating Espionage Act

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): Former US National Security Advisor John R Bolton on Friday (local time) pleaded guilty to violating the Espionage Act, US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced.
The National Security Division, US Department of Justice, stated that Bolton sent top secret information on personal account allegedly hacked by Iranians.
In a post on X, the National Security Division stated, "Former U.S. National Security Advisor John R. Bolton, II PLEADS GUILTY to Violating the Espionage Act: Sent Top Secret Information on Personal Account Allegedly Hacked by Iranians."
"John Bolton held a position of extraordinary public trust as the country's top National Security Advisor, and he betrayed that trust, jeopardizing our nation's security," said Hayden O'Byrne, Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division.
"Today's resolution ought to send a message to other public officials whom the public has entrusted with classified, national defense information. If you willfully mishandle these state secrets, the Department of Justice, led by the National Security Division, will investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
🚨Former U.S. National Security Advisor John R. Bolton, II PLEADS GUILTY to Violating the Espionage Act: Sent Top Secret Information on Personal Account Allegedly Hacked by Iranians
🚨LIVE FROM THE COURTHOUSE: @USAO_MD announces former U.S. National Security Advisor JOHN R. BOLTON, II pleads GUILTY to violating the Espionage Act pic.twitter.com/wPbetJzCwn
— DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) June 26, 2026
“John Bolton held a position of extraordinary public trust as the country’s top National Security… pic.twitter.com/lpECKoouQ2
— National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) June 26, 2026
Bolton, a former top adviser to President Trump who became one of his most outspoken critics, pleaded guilty on Friday in a case that could send him to prison for up to five years, The New York Times reported.
Bolton, appearing in Federal District Court in Maryland, admitted to a single charge of illegal retention of classified information over notes he compiled for a book that excoriated Mr. Trump.
"I'm sorry for it," he told Judge Theodore Chuang, who set a sentencing date for October 28.
Under the terms of the plea deal, Bolton must also pay a fine of USD 2.25 million and will forfeit his federal pension. Court documents suggest he is likely to receive close to the maximum sentence under federal guideline calculations that the judge could still alter, as per New York Times. (ANI)
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