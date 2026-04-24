"Explained that we have been organising society, encouraging people to work for nation...": RSS leader Hosabale on his interactions in US

Washington DC [United States], April 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who is in the United States, has said that RSS has been organising society for the last 100 years, encouraging people to work for the nation and engage in community service.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dattatreya Hosabale said that he had attended two conferences in the United States and interacted with various sections of American society, including people of Indian origin and Americans who are in academics and establishment and think tanks.

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"I think most of them may not know India and the socio-cultural situations of India, what the various inter-places in society. So, perceptions are made because of... many a time because of misunderstandings, a lack of information and also a lack of communication on the part of people from India. So, I thought it's better to communicate directly with them. Perception side, you know that RSS is a socio-cultural movement of people and it creates volunteers and they engage themselves in the national building activities," he said.

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He was asked about the perception around RSS and his public outreach in the United States.

Hosabale said Hudson Institute invited him for New India conference and discussed with him about the RSS.

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"I had come for two conferences, one at Stanford University campus - the GSIF, Global Science Innovation Forum. They had also invited me to speak on science, society, and civilisational leadership. So, I thought this was an opportunity to express on behalf of Hindu society and also on behalf of the organisation which I represent," he said.

"It's good we could reach out to various sections of American society - both of Indian origin and also Americans who are in academics and establishment, think tanks and so on. I could tell them what the RSS is doing for the last 100 years, we have been organising the society and encouraging the people to work for the nation and to engage themselves in community service...how RSS works and what is its philosophy, I could explain to them," he added.

Hosabale, who spoke at the Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF) summit on the panel 'Science, Knowledge Systems and Civilizational Leadership', said scientific advancement must be evaluated not just through economic outcomes but through a broader lens of economy, ecology and ethics.

"If traditional knowledge is not properly understood, all those scientific inquiries of the past will be concluded as only superstitions," he said.

Speaking at the a community reception organised by the Indo American Community of Greater DC in the Washington DC Metro Area on Thursday, Hosabale outlined India's civilisational vision and global role while addressing a community reception organised by the Indo American Community of Greater DC in the Washington DC Metro Area. (ANI)

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