"Extortion at highest level": Trump directs DOJ to probe Democrats over 'threats' against people

Washington, DC [US], November 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately investigate Democratic lawmakers, accusing them of committing "extortion at the highest level" by threatening administration officials, including the US Attorney General, and Republican donors with impeachment and legal prosecution.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump alleged, "The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process. This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

The US President further alleged that prominent financial backers of the Republican Party were being targeted with threats of detention.

"Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," he added.

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Singling out Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, Trump claimed that Democratic leaders were moving to intimidate young conservatives.

"The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!" Trump stated.

Asserting that "threatening letters" had been dispatched to innocent individuals by Democratic officials, Trump formally instructed federal law enforcement to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

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"Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!" Trump declared.

The aggressive directive comes amid heightened friction between the White House and Capitol Hill, as newly empowered Democratic majorities in Congress prepare to ramp up oversight inquiries, committee hearings, and potential impeachment efforts against key members of the administration.

On November 7, Trump announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as the White House Chief of Staff from November 9, while incumbent Susie Wiles will move to the Trump political operation.

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In a post shared on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump described Miller as one of his most trusted advisers and praised Wiles for her work as Chief of Staff.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

He also told reporters, "...I wanted to make a change. Susie has done a great job. Stephen has been great, and we gotta make moves... He will do a great job..."

With Democrats sweeping back into commanding control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in what has been widely characterised as a historic "blue wave", the legislative balance of power has fundamentally shifted.

These damaging losses pose a formidable obstacle for the remainder of Trump's presidential term, leaving a fully Democratic-controlled Congress poised to challenge the executive branch.

With Republicans suffering severe electoral losses, congressional Democrats are gearing up to advance ambitious policy proposals, unwind past executive actions and launch rigorous oversight investigations into the administration.

Even as the legislative battle lines are drawn, Democratic majorities are expected to utilise congressional oversight tools, including committee hearings, subpoena issuances and inquiries into federal spending, to challenge the administration independently of passing legislation. (ANI)

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