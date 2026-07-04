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Home / United States / Extreme heat forces temporary closure of Great American State Fair in Washington DC

Extreme heat forces temporary closure of Great American State Fair in Washington DC

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ANI
Updated At : 09:22 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): The Great American State Fair on the National Mall was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon (local time) as extreme heat conditions gripped the US capital, with temperatures reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit and heat index levels rising above 110.

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In a post on X, organisers Freedom 250 stated that the fair will remain closed until 5 pm (local time) due to prevailing weather conditions.

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Freedom 250 said, "Due to the heat, and in coordination with public safety officials, the Great American State Fair will be temporarily closed until 5:00 p.m. today. The safety and well-being of our guests, volunteers, performers, vendors, and staff is our highest priority. Conditions are expected to improve later this afternoon, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back at 5:00 p.m. as preparations continue for this evening's festivities."

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Celebrations marking America's 250th Independence anniversary have been disrupted by extreme weather conditions, with organisers across multiple cities adjusting schedules amid the intense heatwave.

A parade scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia was cancelled hours before it was set to begin due to the soaring temperatures.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump arrived in South Dakota for Independence Eve celebrations, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks at Mount Rushmore later in the day.

According to weather reports, the heatwave is expected to persist across parts of the eastern United States, with Washington DC forecast to record a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), which could make it one of the hottest July Fourths in the city's history. Philadelphia and New York City are also expected to experience temperatures near 100 degrees, with heat indices reaching around 105, as per CNN weather report.

The US Capitol Fourth concert is still scheduled to take place at Capitol Hill, with the US Capitol Police confirming that gates will open at 7 pm despite the conditions.

The intensity of the heat and humidity combined this week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of fossil fuel pollution, according to an analysis from World Weather Attribution, cited by CNN.

However, Trump remains adamant on his stance of climate change, which he said, is 'hoax'. He said he wished to "restore truth and sanity" to US history by removing signage on climate change, slavery and other topics, EuroNews reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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