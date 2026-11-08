Far right American activist Jake Lang disrupts Diwali celebrations in Seattle, targets Hindus

Seattle (Washington) [US], November 8 (ANI): Far Right American activists Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said "Deport All Dot Heads".

Posting pictures of the attempted disruption Lang indulged in an abusive rant on X targeting Hindus claiming that they were responsible for flipping Texas blue for the Democrats.

In his post on X, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them."

Lang who runs his organisation called White Replacement was a participant in the January 6 2021 US Capitol attack for which he has served four years in jail. Lang was pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025.

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The attempted disruption by Lang came just after the US President marked Diwali celebrations at the White House with Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others at the Oval Office. During the festivities Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

In Washington state, Governor Bob Ferguson celebrated Diwali at the legislative building along with the Consul General of India.

Posting on X, Governor Ferguson said, "We had an incredible celebration of Diwali inside the Legislative Building this week with the Consulate General of India and Sen. Dhingra, and I proclaimed this Sunday to be Diwali, The Festival of Lights In Washington State. Washington state is proud to be home to one of the largest communities of Indian Americans in the country. During the previous decade, we had the fastest growing Indian American population in the entire country. And we have seen this community contribute so much to our state."

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Diwali celebrations were also held at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia. State senator Manka Dhingra joined the celebrations as leaders recognised the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Indian-American community to Washington State.

The attempted disruption also comes just days after another right wing activist plotted to target a Hindu Temple near Chicago. A 19-year-old suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested following an investigation into the threats of a potential mass shooting at the Hindu temple. Paporakis who professed Nazi idealogy had outline an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Hindu temple.

Meanwhile, Lang has claimed that the US Midterm results that saw the Red wall being demolished in states like Texas and Kansas were rigged. Calling for a protest close to the anniversary of the January 6 attacks, Lang said, "On January 3rd 2027, Christian Crusaders will descend upon the US Capitol in Washington DC to PROTEST the Certification of the RIGGED Midterms!!!!"

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Texas has seen the entire state turn blue with the wins of James Talarico as Senator and Gina Hinojosa as Governor of the state. (ANI)

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