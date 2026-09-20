"Faulty, political and ridiculous decisions": Trump hits out at US Supreme Court over tariffs, birthright citizenship

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has hit out at the US Supreme Court over its decisions concerning tariffs and birthright citizenship, accusing the court of rulings that he said had cost the United States trillions of dollars and changed the way citizenship is granted.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday (local time), Trump said, “Unfortunately, the United States Supreme Court has lacked the Courage to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Advertisement

“Over the last 6 months, with their faulty, political, and ridiculous decisions on TARIFFS and Birthright Citizenship, they have cost the United States of America Trillions of Dollars, and forever damaged the way people become Citizens of our great Country,” he said.

Advertisement

“It has been a sad chapter in the life and times of America, but we will prevail!” Trump added.

Trump's remarks come amid continuing legal battles over key elements of his administration's policy agenda.

Advertisement

In February, the US Supreme Court struck down most of Trump's sweeping tariff measures, ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not give the President authority to impose the extensive import duties.

The ruling resulted in a major refund process for importers that had paid the disputed tariffs. According to a US Customs and Border Protection court filing, around USD 100 billion in refunds had been completed and sent to the US Treasury for disbursement by July 31. A total of approximately USD 128.68 billion in potential and certified refunds had been accepted for processing.

The tariff dispute centred on Trump's use of emergency powers to impose duties on imports from numerous US trading partners.

Trump has also faced legal challenges over his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. The administration has argued that existing interpretations of the 14th Amendment allow citizenship restrictions in certain circumstances, while opponents have challenged the policy in court.

The President's criticism of the Supreme Court comes as his administration continues to face judicial scrutiny over several major policy initiatives, including trade and immigration measures.

The tariff ruling has also created financial and administrative complications for the US government, with customs authorities developing a new system to calculate and process refunds for affected importers.

Trump has continued to defend his broader tariff strategy, arguing that the measures are intended to protect American industries, strengthen domestic manufacturing and address trade imbalances. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)