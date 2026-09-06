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Home / United States / FBI actively working to secure fifth "Most Wanted Fraudster" Manjit Bedi's return to US: Kash Patel 

FBI actively working to secure fifth "Most Wanted Fraudster" Manjit Bedi's return to US: Kash Patel 

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday (local time) said the bureau was working to secure the return of Manjit Singh Bedi, the fifth “Most Wanted Fraudster” in their list from India.

Bedi was apprehended by Jalandhar Police earlier this week. He is a wanted fugitive.

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FBI Director Kash Patel, in a post on X, said Bedi, who had allegedly been on the run for nearly a year in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud the United States of at least USD 600,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

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“CAPTURED: Another FBI Most Wanted Fraudster. This is the 5th Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high-value target captured overseas," the post read.

Patel said those captured so far were allegedly responsible for more than USD 2 billion in fraud collectively and had been on the run for nearly 4,000 days combined prior to their arrests.

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Regarding Bedi, Patel said he was “on the run for nearly a year” and was arrested for allegedly defrauding the US of at least USD 600,000 in SNAP funds between approximately 2024 and 2025.

According to the FBI Director, Bedi allegedly orchestrated the scheme from a grocery store he operated in the United States and was believed to have fled to India sometime last year.

“Bedi was just arrested in India and was believed to have fled there sometime last year. FBI is actively working to secure his return to the United States,” Patel added.

The FBI said Bedi faces a series of charges, including wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, among other offences. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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