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Home / United States / FBI captures alleged Bhagwanpuria gang associate Nitish Kaushal in Vermont

FBI captures alleged Bhagwanpuria gang associate Nitish Kaushal in Vermont

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Albany (New York) [US], July 17 (ANI): The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday (local time) announced the capture of Nitish Kaushal, an alleged associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (OCG), in Vermont.

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In a post on X, FBI Albany said Kaushal, who was wanted by the FBI's Los Angeles field office, was apprehended with the assistance of US Border Patrol personnel.

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"Thanks to the outstanding work our @USBPChiefSWB partners are doing to ensure the safety and security of our Northern Border, this dangerous fugitive from @FBILosAngeles was captured early this morning in Vermont," FBI Albany said.

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https://x.com/FBIAlbany/status/2077868910276186239

The agency added that it remained committed to working with law enforcement partners "to protect our borders and keep our communities safe from dangerous criminals".

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According to the FBI's official wanted notice, Kaushal, also known by the alias "Lala," is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Bhagwanpuria OCG, which the agency described as "a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling."

The FBI said the organisation originated in the Indian state of Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. It further alleged that Kaushal "carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria OCG, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults".

According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Kaushal on June 25, 2026, by the US District Court for the Central District of California after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy.

The FBI's wanted notice also warned that Kaushal "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk".

Earlier, in a major escalation against transnational crime syndicates operating on American soil, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed an alleged operative of an India-linked criminal syndicate on its most wanted list.

The FBI's latest move comes on the heels of "Operation Hard Ball", a massive multinational law enforcement offensive designed to dismantle the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate's global footprint.

The coordinated international crackdown triggered synchronised raids and enforcement actions spanning the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The scale of the operation underscores the intensifying international law enforcement cooperation aimed at neutralising global crime syndicates rooted in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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