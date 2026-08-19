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Home / United States / FBI issues 'wanted' notice for Indian national allegedly involved in transnational crime, unlicensed firearms dealing

FBI issues 'wanted' notice for Indian national allegedly involved in transnational crime, unlicensed firearms dealing

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ANI
Updated At : 11:37 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 19 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a 'Wanted' notice for Indian national Major Singh in his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in racketeering-influenced conspiracy and dealing in unlicensed firearms.

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The FBI said on its official website that Singh was allegedly involved with the "Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group" and "engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances."

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The FBI statement further said, "This organisation, The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere."

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The legal dragnet around Singh tightened on June 25, earlier this year, when a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Engage in the Business of Dealing in Firearms Without a License.

This comes shortly after, in July, the FBI had placed an alleged operative of an India-linked criminal syndicate on its most wanted list.

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The federal agency took action against Nitish Kaushal, identifying him as a suspected associate of the "Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG)", as part of an intensified American crackdown on global syndicates originating from India.

According to US investigators, Kaushal is being sought for his suspected ties to the "Bhagwanpuria OCG", which authorities describe as a "transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab, India, and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere."

American law enforcement agencies allege that the syndicate has orchestrated a wide array of violent felonies across borders.

The FBI stated that the network is heavily involved in "murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling."

The latest crackdown comes as part of Trump 2.0's efforts in coordinated enforcement measures against alleged members and associates of the three organised crime groups. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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