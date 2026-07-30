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Home / United States / FBI places Indian national Amritpal Singh on 'Most Wanted' list in drug trafficking case

FBI places Indian national Amritpal Singh on 'Most Wanted' list in drug trafficking case

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): Indian national Amritpal Singh has been placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in an international drug smuggling syndicate operating across North America, the law enforcement agency stated.

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According to the bureau, Singh is wanted for his alleged role in the Ravinder Dhanda organised crime group, a transnational criminal network based in Vancouver, Canada.

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The syndicate allegedly trafficked substantial quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine on behalf of drug trafficking outfits operating across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

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The FBI stated that Singh faces allegations of participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the organised crime network.

Singh's placement on the Most Wanted list comes amid a broader crackdown on the Ravinder Dhanda gang under Operation Hardball, an investigation aimed at dismantling the syndicate's alleged drug trafficking operations across North America.

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A federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh by a court in Los Angeles on June 23.

Officials have not disclosed Singh's present whereabouts.

The FBI identified Singh as an Indian national born on January 7, 1996, and released a photograph taken in 2024 to assist in his identification.

The public has been urged to immediately furnish any information concerning Singh's location.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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