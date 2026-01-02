DT
Home / United States / FBI says it disrupted potential New Year's Eve attack inspired by Islamic State group 

FBI says it disrupted potential New Year's Eve attack inspired by Islamic State group 

Christian Sturdivant, 18, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organisation

article_Author
AP
Charlotte, Updated At : 11:04 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
The FBI said on Friday that it had disrupted a plot to attack a North Carolina grocery store on New Year's Eve, arresting a man who, officials said, was inspired by the Islamic State group and had pledged loyalty to the extremist militants.

Christian Sturdivant, 18, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organisation.

Sturdivant was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday. He remained held following an appearance before US District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday morning, pending a hearing on January 7.

The lawyer representing Sturdivant in federal court on Friday didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Sturdivant came under investigation last month following information that an account that officials say was later connected to Sturdivant had made social media posts supportive of IS.

The affidavit says Sturdivant had been on the FBI's radar in January 2022, when he was a minor, after officials learned that he had been in contact with an IS member in Europe and had received instructions to dress in all black and commit attacks with a hammer.

