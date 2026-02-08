DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / ‘Feels like you’re in Pakistan, not in Dallas’: US Congressman on ‘Islamisation’ of area

‘Feels like you’re in Pakistan, not in Dallas’: US Congressman on ‘Islamisation’ of area

The Republican lawmaker says his constituents are hearing about ‘mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations’

article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 10:24 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brandon Gill. Photo: X/RepBrandonGill
Advertisement

An American lawmaker has voiced concern over the “Islamisation” of areas in certain constituencies in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there "feels like you're in Pakistan, not in Dallas".

Advertisement

"I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area," Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America's Voice on Friday.

Advertisement

The Republican lawmaker said his constituents are hearing about "mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations".

Advertisement

"We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not in Dallas, Texas. That's a problem," he added.

"Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love," he said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Gill represents Texas' 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.

Gill was elected to Congress in 2024 and serves on the House Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight Committees, including the DOGE Subcommittee, "where he focuses on securing the border, protecting life, eradicating government waste, and restoring America's economic strength".

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts