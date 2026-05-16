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Home / United States / Firefighter killed, 11 injured in massive explosion at Maine lumber mill

Firefighter killed, 11 injured in massive explosion at Maine lumber mill

Firefighter dies after silo explodes during emergency response operation at Robbins Lumber in rural Maine

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Portland, Updated At : 09:12 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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The mill is in Searsmont, a town of about 1,500 people about 150 kilometres from Portland. Image credit/X/@SLCScanner
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A massive fire and explosion at a lumber mill in Maine’s midcoast region killed a firefighter and injured at least 11 other people Friday, authorities said.

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The firefighter was found dead at the mill, state officials said. The firefighter was part of a huge emergency response to flames tearing through Robbins Lumber in a rural area when a silo exploded, authorities said.

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The investigation into the cause may not immediately offer answers, Maine fire marshal Shawn Esler said.

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MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, which has a Level 1 trauma designation, said it was treating 10 patients who were transferred from local hospitals. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor was treating one patient who was in critical condition, a spokesperson said.

The mill is in Searsmont, a town of about 1,500 people about 150 kilometres from Portland.

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State and local emergency responders helped as fire departments worked for hours to contain the flames.

“We have dumped all of the resources from the whole county over to that area,” Waldo County 911 director Mike Larrivee said.

Robbins Lumber’s website describes the company as a “high-tech lumber manufacturer” that has been in existence since 1881 and family-owned for five generations.

Christian Halsted, a family spokesperson, said the fire was a “hugely devastating day for the family” and the mill will not be operating in the near future. The family was cooperating with authorities on the investigation, he said.

Lumber and wood products are a critical and historic industry in Maine. The Maine Forest Products Council said it contributed more than USD 8 billion to the state’s economy in 2024 and provides about 29,000 jobs.

Officials including Gov Janet Mills said they were monitoring the response to the blaze.

“I urge folks to stay clear of the area, follow the instructions of law enforcement, and allow emergency personnel to respond,” Mills said on the social platform X. “I ask Maine people to join me in keeping all those affected in their thoughts.”

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