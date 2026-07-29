Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the US Senate's overwhelming procedural vote advancing a Russia sanctions bill, calling it "the first step toward peace," after holding talks with more than 60 senators and meeting US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington.

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In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), Zelenskyy said he held a major meeting with representatives of both parties in the Senate, where discussions focused on continued US support for Ukraine, particularly strengthening anti-ballistic defence.

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Today in Washington, we had a major meeting with representatives of both parties in the Senate – more than 60 senators were present. Thank you for this support and for your high assessment of the results of our warriors on the front lines and Ukraine’s ability to respond justly… pic.twitter.com/RjyDVBscju — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 29, 2026

"Today in Washington, we had a major meeting with representatives of both parties in the Senate - more than 60 senators were present. Thank you for this support and for your high assessment of the results of our warriors on the front lines and Ukraine's ability to respond justly to Russia for its strikes against our people. We discussed many issues, first and foremost, anti-ballistic defense. Thank you for your readiness to help," Zelenskyy said.

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The Ukrainian President also referred to the Senate's procedural vote on legislation imposing sanctions on Russia, highlighting it as a symbolic moment that coincided with the farewell to late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had championed the measure.

"It is symbolic that today, as we bid farewell to Senator Lindsey Graham, the Senate held a procedural vote on a bill imposing sanctions against Russia that he had worked so hard on. It was an honor to be present as the votes were counted - 86 senators supported the bill. This is the first step toward implementing Lindsey's plans, and certainly a step toward peace. It is important that this tool works," Zelenskyy said.

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The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats said the chamber voted 86-12 to advance one of the toughest sanctions packages against Russia, sharing remarks by Senator Jeanne Shaheen in a post on X.

“The Senate voted overwhelmingly, 86-12, in support of moving one of the most severe sanctions packages against Russia forward. It’s time for Vladimir Putin to pay for the death, destruction and devastation he’s sowing across Ukraine and around the world.”- @SenatorShaheen https://t.co/jlBmCPaNZO — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) July 29, 2026

"The Senate voted overwhelmingly, 86-12, in support of moving one of the most severe sanctions packages against Russia forward. It's time for Vladimir Putin to pay for the death, destruction and devastation he's sowing across Ukraine and around the world," Shaheen said, according to the post.

US President Donald Trump also commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy, saying on Truth Social, "Great Honor to meet with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well!"

Earlier during his Washington visit, besides the Russian Sanctions Bill, Zelenskyy met executives of US defence company Lockheed Martin to discuss expanding defence-industrial cooperation between the two countries.

"I met with the team of the Lockheed Martin defense company - one of the strongest enterprises in the United States, with which we have been cooperating for a long time. Lockheed Martin is the company that produces ATACMS, HIMARS, F-16s, and missiles for Patriot systems," Zelenskyy said in a separate post on X.

I met with the team of the Lockheed Martin defense company – one of the strongest enterprises in the United States, with which we have been cooperating for a long time. Lockheed Martin is the company that produces ATACMS, HIMARS, F-16s, and missiles for Patriot systems. Today,… pic.twitter.com/PAoBBzKMZN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

He said the discussions focused on joint production, technology exchange and strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

"Today, we discussed further development of our cooperation - joint production and technology exchange. Ukraine has a lot to share with those who help us protect lives. We spoke about our joint capabilities related to Patriots and other systems. Our teams are already working on specific solutions to move to co-production as quickly as possible and increase our capabilities to protect lives. Thank you for your support and all your assistance!" Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the two leaders, i.e., Trump and Zelenskyy, came amid continued efforts by Ukraine to bolster its air defence capabilities and deepen strategic cooperation with the United States while pursuing diplomatic avenues to advance peace in the conflict with Russia.