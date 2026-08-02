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Home / United States / ‘For future benefit of world’ Donald Trump not to order new strikes on Iran

‘For future benefit of world’ Donald Trump not to order new strikes on Iran

Says Mideast allies have reached outlines of deal to end Iran war, US to stop new strikes

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Washington, Updated At : 09:44 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump. REUTERS file
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President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that Mideast allies have reached the parameters of a deal to end the Iran war and said he would hold off on ordering new strikes in the five-month-old conflict for now.

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Trump on Saturday added that the emerging deal "would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat".

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"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump said.

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He said Israel has agreed to join the US in the commitment to try to complete the agreement with Iran that would bring about an end to the war.

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