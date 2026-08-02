‘For future benefit of world’ Donald Trump not to order new strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that Mideast allies have reached the parameters of a deal to end the Iran war and said he would hold off on ordering new strikes in the five-month-old conflict for now.

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Trump on Saturday added that the emerging deal "would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat".

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"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump said.

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He said Israel has agreed to join the US in the commitment to try to complete the agreement with Iran that would bring about an end to the war.