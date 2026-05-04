Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani hospitalised in Florida; Spokesman says in 'critical but stable condition'

Florida [US], May 4 (ANI): Rudolph W Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been reported to be admitted to a Florida hospital. According to his spokesman, he is in "critical but stable condition", as reported by The New York Times.

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The spokesman for the former Mayour, Ted Goodman, did not disclose the hospital where Giuliani (81) is being treated, nor did he provide details on when he was admitted. He said the former mayor "remains in critical but stable condition" and described him as "a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength," adding that Giuliani is "fighting with that same level of strength as we speak."

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Goodman also asked the public to "join us in prayer" for the former mayor.

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US President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social, praising Giuliani and blaming his political opponents for his condition. He said in the post, "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, by far, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats All --and he was right about everything ! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"

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Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who became widely known for his leadership during the September 11, 2001, attacks, later served as a central figure in US politics during and after the Trump administration. He has faced multiple legal and financial challenges in recent years.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

"Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with," Trump said.

He added that the United States would act to ensure safe passage for affected vessels. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," he said. (ANI)

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