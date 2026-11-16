Former US VP Mike Pence says Trump’s decision to halt Iran military campaign contributed to Republican midterm losses

Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): Former US Vice President and a member of the Republican Party, Mike Pence disputed JD Vance's explanation for Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, suggesting instead that the Trump administration's decision to suspend military operations against Iran may have contributed to the poor electoral performance.

Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Pence argued that Vance misread public sentiment by linking the setback to public opposition to the war. In his view, voters felt let down when the administration ended the offensive after five weeks, despite what he described as major battlefield victories.

"We didn't lose this midterm election because of the war," Pence stated. While commending the US armed forces for their execution of Operation Epic Fury, which involved strikes on numerous Iranian military sites, he questioned the rationale behind halting the campaign.

Highlighting ongoing reported Iranian attacks against American positions in Bahrain, Pence asserted that Tehran's persistence signalled that it did not consider itself defeated.

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"You don't make peace with your enemy, you make peace with your defeated enemy," he remarked.

This perspective contrasts with Vance's assessment of the factors behind the GOP defeat. In a published statement, Vance attributed the shift of 2024 Trump-Vance ticket supporters towards Democratic candidates to voter discontent over the Iran conflict, rising living costs, inflation and Washington's diplomatic posture towards Israel.

Conversely, Pence argued that terminating military operations alienated supporters who expected the White House to fully achieve its objectives against Tehran. He further pointed to the rising influence of isolationist voices within the Grand Old Party as a potential reason behind the administration's strategic shift.

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These remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the White House's objectives and timeline regarding the conflict, which began on February 28 and has continued for more than eight months. Donald Trump previously told journalists during a White House briefing that the confrontation was "effectively over", though his remarks on Veterans Day suggested that any formal end to the military campaign hinged on securing total victory.

Meanwhile, financial pressures have mounted. An October projection estimated the cost of the US military campaign against Iran at approximately USD 47.1 billion, intensifying scrutiny of the administration's handling of the situation. (ANI)

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